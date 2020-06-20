Woman describes damage to her home after flooding in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Alderson town officials said at least 25 homes were damaged by flood waters on the Monroe County side.

Sarah Feamster’s basement was filled with at least four feet of water. She said her newly planted garden was completely washed out by flood waters.

“As you can tell, every time it rains now, the water doesn’t go over the lip. It comes down my driveway, into my house, in the basement and into the road,” Feamster explained.

Feamster lives on Muddy Creek Mountain Road, one of the spots hit the hardest by flood waters.

