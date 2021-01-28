Woman facing charges after reportedly trying to take taser from deputy

KIMBERLY, WV (WVNS) — A woman in Fayette County is facing charges after she reportedly tried to take a taser from a deputy.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Kimberly for a disturbance Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2021. When they got there, Amber Huddleston was found destroying the property and refused to leave.

While trying to subdue Huddleston, deputies said she tried to take a taser. She was eventually taken into custody.

Huddleston is charged with Attempting to Disarm an Officer, Battery of an Officer, Obstructing an Officer, Destruction of Property and Trespassing.