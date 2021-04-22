Woman from Fayette County sentenced to prison for fraud, child neglect charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman in Fayette County received a prison sentence for fraud and child neglect charges,

After originally pleading guilty in 2018 to the fraudulent use of an access device, a judge handed down a sentence to Sarah Workman, 30, of Fayetteville.

In the original plea, Workman admitted to using the debit car of an elderly woman in her care without the woman’s permission. While on probation, Workman also overdosed on drugs while her children were in the home. Deputies said Workman was unconscious with the children inside.

Workman is sentenced to seven years in prison for the felony crime of fraudulent use of an access device. She is also sentenced to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing presided over the sentencing. These crimes were investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.