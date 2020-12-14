Woman helps people in Hospice through music

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One woman is finding a way to give back to her community amidst a global pandemic.

Marley Holliday is a student at Radford University in Virginia. She drives to Hospice of Southern West Virginia to play music for the patients.

Holliday said she uses music in the clinical aspect to address the patient’s goals and objectives. She said it is very important now more than ever to make the patients feel comfortable since many can not see their loved ones due to the pandemic.

“Our main goals are just to promote maximum comfort for our patients, we also use verbal counseling and music with the families as well to help them with their grief and different things like that,” Holliday said.



Holiday said when she plays the music for her patients, she hopes this helps increase their quality of life.