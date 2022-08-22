BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Michelle Elizabeth Kelly was last seen near Airport Road in Beaver.

Michelle has brown eyes, brown hair, is approximately five feet seven inches tall. She reportedly weighs 141 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Kelly is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300