Woman shooting gun in the air charged with Wanton Endangerment

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Wanton Endangerment arrest is made in Wyoming County. Teresa Brinkley is accused of firing a revolver while walking down the street. It happened at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Troopers said they were called to a home where Ms. Brinkley fired the weapon several times. Witnesses said she was yelling at people who were not there. When troopers confronted her she dropped the gun. It was found to have four spent shell casings.

Ms. Brinkley is charged with 14 counts of Wanton Endangerment. She is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

