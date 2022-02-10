TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Addiction continues to be a struggle for people across the nation, and the fight to help those who suffer because of it continues, especially here in Appalachia.

In Tazewell County, Pastor Steve Branch put his church on the front lines of battling addiction with Destiny Outreach Ministries. We at 59News have started a four part series called Faith and Recovery: Breaking the Chains of Addiction. The series is focused on places like Destiny Outreach Ministries, which are striving to battle addiction up close and personal.

59News had the opportunity to speak with Cory Sparks, a woman who says she turned to God after her kids were taken away because of her drug use.

“I’m Cory sparks. I struggled with substance abuse for five years. And I’ve been in recovery for 10. I had a pretty good childhood up until the time I was six. I was a cheerleader, played T-ball and my mom was the PTA president and everything was pretty good and my mom and dad were together. At the age of. Six my dad was in a four Wheeler accident and he he got killed. Things changed my mom. She was 24. She had a lot of guilt due to his death and she turned to addiction. Things went wrong for me. I had just turned 16 met a guy. He was kind of into the wrong crowd. It didn’t take me long to fall in as well. Cory Sparks, recovering for 10 years

Sparks describes how things went downhill from there, until her son was taken away.

“Oxycontin, Xanax. We we did a little bit of everything, but Oxycontin was what I was addicted to. That’s what really had to hold on me. He was actually 22 going to a a doctor, getting them prescribed at 22 years old. Nothing was wrong. You know? It’s just that how the doctors were writing. Rock bottom happened when my son was two, I got pulled over I was impaired, and I got a felony child endangerment. I went to jail that night. The next morning I got bonded out. I went to get my son. They’re like no, no, you can’t have him. I wanted to do better. I wanted to get my son back but I didn’t know what way to turn because now I was hurting. I didn’t have him and I wanted to numb the pain, so I resorted back to what I always did when I didn’t want to feel and that was to use. Cory Sparks, recovering for 10 years

From that point, Cory Sparks was able to turn her life around in a new direction. She became a peer recovery specialist, and has her family back together again.

How do we begin to begin to establish our lives? To get out of these bondages and go towards Jesus Christ? Since my recovery I started going to Celebrate Recovery in order to keep it, you have to give it away and I truly believe that God set me free to help others get free. I’m a peer recovery specialist now, so I work at a doctors office. I get to spread hope every day to the hurting. In the last I have both of my babies now they’re the light of my life, and my mission is to teach them about Jesus and to raise them up into discipleship. I have a great marriage now to a man that I can trust, to a man that is a rock for me. Which before our life was very chaotic. We hurt each other deeply. God has restored that love and healed us as a family. Cory Sparks, recovering for 10 years

Steve Branch commended Sparks on her journey and her strength.