Woman walking with luggage, motorcycle helmet receives drug charge in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman found walking at night near Hawk’s Nest State Park while carrying luggage and a motorcycle helmet is now awaiting court proceedings.

During the evening hours of April 11, 2021 a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy came across a woman walking near Hawk’s Nest State Park. According to deputies, she was carrying luggage a motorcycle helmet.

During conversation with the women, the deputy found she was in possession of individually packed bags of methamphetamine, heroin, and weight scales.

Megan Mullins, of Ansted, WV was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Mullins s being held in Southern Regional Jail and is awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with any any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.