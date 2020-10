FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman accused of selling heroin is behind bars.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department found and arrested Windy Dawn Pitman Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Pitman had felony narcotics charges. She was charged by detectives with the Central West Virginia Drug Task following a series of controlled purchases of heroin.

Pitman is charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin.