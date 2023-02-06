BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by the Beckley Police Department, the body of a woman that was found on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, was positively identified.

According to Beckley PD, the body belonged to Linda Lusk, 47, of Beckley. Available information revealed Lusk was not homeless and her next of kin was notified. The cause of death has not be released.

Lusk’s body was originally found in the woods at the end of Scott Ave near 12th St during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Stick with 59News for updates.