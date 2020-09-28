Women’s Club of Charleston fundraising for 100-year-old roof replacement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Women’s Club of Charleston is one of many venues that’s been hit by the pandemic.

The club, however, finds itself trying to replace its 100-year-old roof in the midst of COVID-19.

For nearly 100 years, the Edwardian-era house built specifically for The Women’s Club of Charleston has served as an accessible and beautiful venue for all West Virginia occasions.

“It really doesn’t take a lot of decorations for weddings to make it really truly magnificent,” said Charleston Women’s Club Events Coordinator Margi High.

According to High, the last heavy rain brought down a lot of shingles and caused staining indoors.

“Three years ago, our roofer said ‘you know, I’ve patched all I can patch, you’re going to have to have a new one within three years’, so we started fundraising and we’ve raised about $6,000 and then the pandemic hit,” she said.

Repair estimates for the roof are $80,000 to $100,000.

Since March, the club has received a lot of cancellations, and they haven’t been able to fundraise at the many events they normally participate in.

“For the month of November we have no rentals,” said High.

The club is now looking at applying for a grant through the state’s Office of Historic Preservation to help pay for the new roof.

The grant will help them with $45,000, High says they will use their savings and fundraise for the rest.

And because the house is considered a historic landmark in a historic part of the city, High says any little change to the structure has to be approved by the City of Charleston.

“That preserves the historical part and that may be why a lot of people like to get married here,” she said.

High says they can only hope they’ll be able to have more weddings here for decades to come.