BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A beloved event in southern West Virginia is ready to begin for the 24th time.



The Women’s Expo begins Friday, March 24, 2022, with a businesses and vendors setting up their displays the day before. The Expo is one of the longest running events in Southern West Virginia, according to event coordinator Jim Sassak. Sassak also says it takes a lot of work to put on an event like this.

It’s a lot of work, it truly is. Once the doors open at one o’clock it should be more or less running on it’s own. It’s just the prep work for three months or so getting the vendors to come getting them to commit and getting the venues setup and the opening of the doors tomorrow. Jim Sessak, Event Coordinator

The Expo will be hosted in the Raleigh Convention Center in Beckley on Friday from 1 PM until 7 PM and on Saturday 10 AM until 5 PM.