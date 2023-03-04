SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A new football team might be coming to Southern West Virginia but its not what you might think.

There might soon be a women’s football team playing here.

The team would be part of the Women’s Football Alliance, a league featuring 59 teams in the US and Canada.

Richard Bailey, a former head coach with over 28 years of experience, came up with the idea of fielding a team here and would serve as the team’s general manager and head coach.

He said there are already teams in Virginia, Tennessee, and Ohio and having a team in West Virginia would be a great opportunity.

“There’s a whole lot of players that want to play that I didn’t even realize myself,” said Bailey. “It’ll give them a chance to be empowered. Plus, I want to get involved in the community around the state. I want to get young people involved and I want to be more than just a football team. I want to be something that young people, young girls, young ladies can look up to and have a future and look forward to also getting involved.”

Bailey said the league requires a minimum of 30 players for a team to be accepted. He hopes to have a field to play at, whether its at a high school or college and a full team ready to play by April of 2024.

If you are interested in joining the team, you can call Bailey at 304-894-8017.