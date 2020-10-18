Women’s Resource Center introduces new Executive Director

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Women’s Resource Center does have a new executive director lined up. Once Patricia Bailey retires on October 31, 2020, Rosetta Honaker will take over.

Honaker said she has big shoes to fill but looks forward to what her future with the Women’s Resource Center holds. With her background with substance abuse victims, she hopes to bring some new resources to the center to help all victims.

“The thing that I would like to change the most is to have more readily available therapeutic interventions here and more community partnerships to help make sure they have the resources they need in those areas,” Honaker said.

Honaker said they did just hire a therapist to come to the center to help those in the shelter who also struggle with drug abuse.