Women’s Resource Center looking for donations after Causeacon cancelled for second year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 2021 would have marked the return Causeacon, where people come dressed in their favorite cosplay in an effort to support the Women’s Resource Center.

In 2019, 1,500 people attended the event. With such a large amount of people, organizers had to cancel the event again due to COVID-19 concerns. Causeacon is the WRC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising around $50,000 in 2019.

Rosetta Honaker, the Executive Director of the WRC, said they are figuring out how they can still raise that money during these challenging times.

“I do fear that it is going to have a major impact on our financial status. We would like to do some virtual events along those same type of lines,” Honaker said.

With the cancellation of Causeacon, Honaker said they are looking for donations to help the women at the WRC.

“They come in here often times without anything but the clothes on their back, and we have to find a way to provide everything from clothing to transportation, to medical needs. So that money actually helps us be able to do that,” Honaker said.

Honaker said organizations like the Women’s Resource Center are important to help victims get away from abusers. She said the support from the community is vital.

“When your told those bad things enough, you start to believe it, and so a place like this it truly saves lives,” Honaker said.