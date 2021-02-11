Women’s Resource Center looking for donations to help victims of domestic violence

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local counseling center is looking for donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Women’s Resource Center in Beckley keeps their doors open to help victims of domestic violence.



Executive Director Rosetta Honaker said they are always looking for donations. One of the big items they need is yoga pants, so women have clean clothes when they arrive.

“We have residents who come with nothing but what they are wearing an so right off the bat they will need three or four pairs just to be able to rotate them out,” Honaker said. “But yoga pants, hygiene items, and monetary donations.”

If you would like to donate items, you can contact the Women’s Resource Center at (304) 255-4066 for more information.