Wonderland of Trees 2020 to go on, Business After Hours canceled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A major fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia will go on as planned. Preparations for 2020 Wonderland of Trees are moving forward; however the organization has canceled the annual Business After Hours get together which normally accompanies the event.

“Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Raleigh & Fayette Counties, and after discussions with the Fayette County Health Department, we feel it’s best to cancel the previously planned Wonderland of Trees Business After Hours event in conjunction with the Beckley-Raleigh and Fayette County Chambers of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Our community’s safety remains our top priority and the risk associated with a larger-than-usual social gathering to kick-off this event isn’t worth our community’s health,” stated United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky.

The Wonderland of Trees display and auction is being held at the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve. The display begins on on Friday, Nov. 6. Leaders at the facility are working to ensure the event is held safely and follows COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Here is a look at the hours:

Friday, Nov. 6 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Saturday Family Movie *The Polar Express* (11 a.m. and 3 p.m. showings)

Sunday, Nov. 8 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Sunday Brunch 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ($18/adult, $10/child, 5 & under are FREE)

Friday, Nov. 13 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Saturday Family Movie *How the Grinch Stole Christmas* (11 a.m. and 3 p.m. showings)

Sunday, Nov. 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Sunday Brunch 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ($18/adult, $10/child, 5 & under are FREE)

The auction will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. This is the twelfth year for the fundraiser. Guests will be surrounded by breathtaking views, beautifully decorated trees, and ample space for safe distancing. All guests visiting the Wonderland of Trees display will be able to purchase an elite Summit Bechtel Reserve Adventure Package.