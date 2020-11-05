Wonderland of Trees returning for 12th year

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The holiday season will be here before we know it and organizations are already decorating for the most wonderful time of the year. Local organizations and businesses are getting ready 12th annual Wonderland of Trees.

During the event, people will get to see many different themed Christmas trees and bid on different prizes.

Executive Director for United Way, Megan Legursky, said the annual event will look the same as years past, just in a different location.

“Kind of travel up the hill here to the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Leadership Center here at the Summit because of the space that it creates,” Legursky said. “This place is huge it has amazing views and we thought we want to keep this as safe as possible for anyone attending, so this creates that flow distance for people that want to come and see the trees.”

Wonderland of Trees opens up Friday, Nov. 6. The holiday display will be open to the public Fridays through Sundays.