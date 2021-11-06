Wonderland of Trees underway at Summit Bechtel Reserve

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One of the biggest holiday events in the area is underway! The Wonderland of Trees is live at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Showcasing dozens of trees put together by organizations across Southern West Virginia is just one of the festivities to be found at the reserve!

On Nov. 6, there were wood carving and apple butter demonstrations, people could make gingerbread houses and even watch Christmas movies.

Everyone came out to enjoy everything the event had to offer but of course, the main event is the trees.

I love the creativity we see from the community different organizations do these trees they sponsor them and they come up with such creative ideas.” Trena Dacal, the executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.

It all leads up to the auction for the trees on November 19, 2021.

