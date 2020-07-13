Woodbridge Road in Fayette County closed for roadwork

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Woodbridge Road in Oak Hill will be closed temporarily while crews repair culverts.

The culverts were damaged during the recent flooding in the area. They were already scheduled to be replaced, so the city was able to get a jump-start on the repair work. Bill Hannabass, the Oak Hill City Manager, said the area is low-lying, which makes it more likely to have problems like this.

“We’re replacing three culverts on the same street, the City of Oak Hill is doing two of them, a contractor is doing one,” Hannabass said.

Hannabass said the work is expected to take a few days.

