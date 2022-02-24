BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The freshmen class government at Woodrow Wilson High School announced a new project to improve the wetland area. The President and Vice president of the class say they wanted to conduct a fundraiser for a project to improve student life.

Then with the guidance of their principal, Rocky Powell, the group came up with the Wetlands Project. It outlines a plan to build a bridge, create overlooks and walking trails around the “wetlands” area behind the high school for people to walk and explore. The plan also introduces native plants to the area to attract local wildlife.

“So that students, classes, and everyone in Beckley will be able to learn and grow from the new environment we create,” Class President Ram Asaithambi said.

The students partnered with the Piney Creek Watershed Association and the Girl Scouts to design this new project. Currently, they have raised $1,100 of their $10,000 goal.

To donate, funds can be sent to Woodrow Wilson High School or the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, attention “The Wetlands Project.”