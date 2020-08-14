Woodrow Wilson High School prepares for first day of school

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The start of school is right around the corner and schools are beginning to prepare. On Thursday, Aug. 14 and Friday, Aug. 15, 2020, the Woodrow Wilson High School staff began passing out iPads to students along with their schedules.

This typically happens in person, but this year students have to stay in their car due to COVID-19.

The Woodrow Wilson HS staff is ready to be back in the classroom, but also wanted to be ready in case class gets moved to virtual learning.

“Here this is about the only way we can do it. We only have a couple days to get it done because they have to do the entire county this way,” Rocky Powell, Woodrow Wilson Principal said.

Powell said he is working with the central office to make sure everyone is accommodated for the first day of school.