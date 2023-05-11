BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Woodrow Wilson High School teacher’s aide who is accused of beating a disabled student in December 2022 will face a jury following a hearing on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Ben Hatfield, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said on Friday, May 5, 2023, Samuel White was expected to plead guilty to a count of child abuse resulting in injury, which is a felony.

On May 11 during a scheduled hearing, however, White declined to enter a plea when prosecutors asked Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick to revoke White’s bond and have him await sentencing at Southern Regional Jail.

Hatfield said he will present the evidence to grand jurors in order to proceed to a jury trial.

The student’s father, Wilbert Pugh of the Beckley area, said on Friday, May 5, 2023, that his teenaged son is the alleged victim in the case.

Pugh said his son attends Woodrow Wilson High School and is severely disabled. Pugh said his son is deaf and blind and cannot talk. He requires a special education teacher and a teacher’s aide while in class.

Pugh said he saw marks on the boy’s neck on a Friday afternoon last December.

“After he got off the bus at 2:10 p.m., when I picked him up at the bus stop, that’s when I noticed the marks,” he said. “And I know something happened, right then and there. He can’t come home and tell me and say, ‘hey, dad, this person hurt me.’”

Pugh said his son is large and communicates his feelings physically. He said he made a trip to the school the following Monday and viewed surveillance video.

He said the video shows his son’s female teacher in the classroom and shows White, a male teacher’s aide, punching and beating his disabled son as punishment for head butting and scratching the aide.

“It hurt,” said Pugh. “But I mean, it was like, watching that video was one of the hardest things I ever had to do. And really I would not want anybody, my wife, or anybody, to see that video because they would’ve just sat there and cried.”

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price and Pugh agreed the principal at Woodrow Wilson High School took immediate and appropriate action. Price said on Friday, May 5, 2023, that White no longer works at Raleigh County Schools.

But Pugh, who has a pending civil lawsuit against the school district, said faculty and staff at the school should have notified him of the alleged assault on the day it happened.

“If they saw him getting assaulted, then boom, she should call the principal, make a complaint, right then and there,” said Pugh. “If I didn’t notice the marks, they would’ve got away with it.”

Hatfield said his office takes cases of child abuse very seriously.