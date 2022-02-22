BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It was a title-winning weekend for one local wrestling team, and they’re not done yet.

The Flying Eagles of Woodrow Wilson High School placed first in regionals this weekend, and they are sending 12 wrestlers to the state tournament, which starts on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Head Coach Matt Osborne said the team is so successful because of the friendships they’ve forged training together during the offseason, and embracing the grind every day.

“Oh this group of guys are different,” Coach Osborne told 59News. “They are so close, it is like a family. They’re there for each other and it’s nice, they help each other through the hard times.”

Seniors Jackson Evans and Alex Webb agree this year’s team has a unique bond unlike other teams they’ve been a part of. Both will be competing for state titles next Thursday, and they said winning a state championship this season would mean so much more because of the relationships they have with their teammates and coaches.

“The way that this team is, like the bond we have with each other, just the friendship we have, and the friendship with the coaches we have just makes it really special,” said senior wrestler Jackson Evans.

“It’s such a close team because we come in here and we’re beating on each other for two and a half hours,” said senior Alex Webb. “And we’ve got to suffer with each other through the conditioning and stuff. And through the summer we were training. We’re just together all the time and it’s made us really close. They’re all brothers to me.”

Coach Osborne said one major reason the team has improved so much this season is that they’ve started working out together at a local gym opened up by one of the team’s assistant coaches. Osborne said the extra work combined with the added camaraderie of working together outside of school has made a huge difference.

“There’s a training center that one of the assistant coaches opened up called Arsenal Training Center and that has been all the difference,” said Osborne. “Coach (Jeffrey) Neal writes all their lifting programs and stuff like that, and it has been a real difference maker.”

“Everywhere we go people ask what we’ve done to make such a quick turnaround, and we have the same technique we’ve been coaching, but that work in the weight room, the whole team’s put it in. That’s why it’s showing,” said Osborne.