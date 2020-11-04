Woodrum wins, but what happens to his commission seat?

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The 2020 Election lands Jack David Woodrum the seat in the state senate, representing the 10th district.

Woodrum will take on the role to represent Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, and Summers Counties while in office. He told 59News, taking on this position means saying goodbye to his current position as the Summers County Commission President. Now the county commission will have to appoint someone to fill his shoes.

“I have to give up my seat at the end of December and the commission will have thirty days to find a replacement,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said he begins his new position representing the state’s 10th district in the state senate at the start of the year.