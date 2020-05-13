Woody Thrasher and campaign team deliver meals to essential workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As part of his campaign, Republican candidate for Governor, Woody Thrasher, delivered lunch to front line workers in Beckley and Summersville on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Meals included mac & cheese and tacos from his son’s restaurant in Bridgeport. Thrasher said he and his campaign team have been making food deliveries to essential workers in cities across the state for the last four weeks.

“It’s taken to people that are working full time through this virus, they haven’t been sent home,” Thrasher added. “It’s 911 centers, nursing homes, hospitals, those types of facilities that have to be up and maintaining during this shut down.”

A few stops on their list included Pine Lodge Rehabilitation, the Beckley Fire Department, and Pine Haven Homeless Shelter.