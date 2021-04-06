Work to begin again on Renaissance Theater

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Renaissance Project is ready to continue work on a major building in the community.

Work stopped on the Renaissance Theater when COVID-19 began. Now, the Princeton Renaissance Project is ready to pick up where they left off.

As if finishing construction was not enough, there will be some new features! That includes a Bob Denver museum and a new location for Little Buddy Radio.

Carin Prescott, the Development Director Princeton Renaissance Theater, said the group is looking for donations, and hopes to have funds secured by the end of the year.

“We hope you can see our vision for this space, and what it’s going to do for this area and for the community. What it’s going to do to bring people to visit Princeton, and see all the great things we have to offer,” Prescott said.