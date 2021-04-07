Worker injured cleaning up accident on I-77

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of the interstate are now open following an accident.

It happened on I-77 northbound near mile marker 52 in Raleigh County.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, an accident involving an RV shutdown part of the interstate. On Wednesday April 7, crews worked to get the RV out of the ditch. In the process, a worker with the wrecker company was injured.

“So he was hit by a chain and took a significant major injury to his lower leg. Jan Care EMS they stabilize his leg and called some fire departments out to help. So we executed a rope rescue,” said Shane Wheeler, Chief of the Mt. Hope Fire Department.



Wheeler said the will recover from his injuries.