BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Former and current employees of a Beckley restaurant are protesting as they make claims of sexual misconduct and wrongful termination.

Former and current workers at the iHop on Harper Road spent Tuesday afternoon protesting outside of the establishment. Many workers claim sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and wrongful termination are all going on inside the restaurant.

Alexis Hughes was a former manager of the iHop and says she was fired just Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She said management would not listen to her when she spoke up about the sexual harassment she was facing.

“Today there was actually a fight inside of this iHop just from the hostile work environment that this has caused from us standing up and standing our ground and having dignity and what’s going on,” Hughes said.

Hughes said they have reached out to a partner of the franchise with their claims with no success. We also reached out to the company for comment.