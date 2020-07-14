WorkForce WV accepting extended unemployment benefits applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Workers who have exhausted their regular state unemployment and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits may now apply for extended benefits, according to WorkForce West Virginia.

The organization says the Mountain State’s most recent Insured Unemployment Rate passed 5% and exceeds 120% of the corresponding average rate in the prior two years, which requires the state to enter a 13-week Extended Benefit period.

“Under federal law, Extended Benefits offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC assistance,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “We are now issuing written notifications to people who are eligible to apply for these Extended Benefits.”

According to WorkForce West Virginia, claimants who exhausted their PEUC benefits by Sunday, July 5, 2020, do not need to wait to be notified by WorkForce West Virginia to file for extended benefits. Anyone who needs to apply can click the “Apply for Extended Benefits” button on the organization’s website.

Claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount they got from regular unemployment compensation under the extended benefits program, WorkForce West Virginia officials say. The organization also reminds those who have filed claims the additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is scheduled to end July 25, 2020.

For more information about unemployment benefits, including federal pandemic relief programs provided by the CARES Act, visit Workforce West Virginia’s website.