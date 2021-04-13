WorkForce WV resolves connectivity issue, will send outstanding payments within 48 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During the evening hours of Monday, April 12, WorkForce West Virginia went through a connectivity issue, causing thousands of unemployment benefits not to be dispersed.

The issue caused an Automated Clearing House (ACH) overnight transfer to fail as it was being transferred to an outside vendor. A total of 4,432 people did not receive their unemployment benefits at the normally scheduled time.

According to WorkForce WV, the issue has been resolved and should not happen again.

“Our team worked diligently with the vendor to resolve this problem and prevent it from happening in the future,” said acting WorkForce WV Commissioner Scott Adkins. “If you have questions or concerns, we encourage you to schedule a call with a WorkForce representative from our website.”

All outstanding payments will be delivered to recipients within 48 hours and regularly scheduled payments will take place as normal. If needed, WorkForce WV recommends using the online scheduling option to talk with a representative. This option can be found at workforcewv.org by clicking the ‘schedule a live call’ button on the home page.

More information about unemployment benefits and options available to claimants and recipients can be found at workforcewv.org.