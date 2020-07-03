Working in the heat: tips to staying safe

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Taking advantage of warmer weather and sunshine to fix up the home may seem like a good idea, but firefighter, Jacob Teubert at the Lewisburg Fire Department, said to watch out when working in the sun.

“We have people working on roofs right now just because it’s not raining anymore. Anytime you’re out in sunlight, you’re at risk of a heat-related injury,” Teubert said.

He said this includes those working on the farm as well this weekend. While you are monitoring livestock and crops, monitor yourself. Make sure you have enough water and sunscreen while you work. Teubert also said it is important to find shade and take breaks from the sun when you can.

“Be sure to use what protection you have. Cap tractors are always better to use in these high temperatures. But just be mindful and don’t stress yourself,” Teubert said.

Because failing to monitor yourself in this heat can negatively impact your health. Teubert told 59 News about some signs that mean you spent too much time in the sun. These include growing pale, becoming easily confused, and nausea or vomiting.

“If you’re feeling bad at anytime, you can always call and somebody will come and check you out right where you’re at, and that way you can get an opinion on whether or not you should see a doctor. Any symptom that persists you should definitely go and see a doctor,” Teubert said.