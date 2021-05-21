World TeamTennis announces 2021 season dates

(WVNS) — The 2021 season for the World TeamTennis was announced Thursday, May 20, 2021.

WTT will host the 2021 season at California’s Indian Wells Tennis Garden from November 13-28, 2021. Five teams will participate in the 46th season. The season will consist of 31 matches over 16 days.

The defending champions, New York Empire, will be back competing for the King Trophy along with the Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators and Chicago Smash.

Former World #1 and four-time Major champion Kin Clijsters will return for her fourth season to once again lead the Empire. 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stevens is back for Chicago, hoping to avenge the loss the Smash suffered in the 2020 finals against the Empire.

John Isner will also return playing his ninth season and his first for the Breakers, while Southern California native Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American, returns to the Aviators in 2021.

WTT announced they are moving the season which is normally held in July to November to ensure they can safely host as many fans as possible. Season packages will go on sale May 27, 2021.

For more information about WTT, visit World TeamTennis.