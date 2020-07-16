World TeamTennis following state COVID-19 guidelines during 2020 season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Players and staff arrived at The Greenbrier Resort ahead of the start of the 2020 season. Being one of the first pro sports back after the pause, CEO Carlos Silva said all of the different leagues have been working together to get sports back as fast as possible while keeping everyone safe.

“Sixty players here from around the world,” Silva said. “We’ve had them quarantine if they came from Europe for 14 days in the states. So we have been very much strict in how we stay in our protocols and we feel very lucky that we are the first to come back.”

All players and WTT staff were tested multiple times for COVID-19 since arriving at America’s Resort. Head Coach for the New York Empire, Luke Jensen, said he was unable to coach his team’s first match because his results were not back in time .

“So when I got here, my first test wasn’t back yet, my test from June, but it was already a month old. So just sitting around quarantining yourself in the room,” Jensen said. “Reaching out to my team via text, and just being super smart and safe.”

Silva told 59 News the players and staff are being tested and asked to practice social distancing, but he also said they are asking fans to social distance while they are required to wear a face covering.

“Beautiful 2,500 person stadium, so there is plenty of room,” Silva said. “And with the heat also we thought it was okay, based on our conversations with the Greenbrier Medical Clinic, and they could remove their masks if they are sitting with their families in their seats.”

Both Silva and Jensen said the safety of everyone in attendance and players is the highest concern, and they will continue to monitor the state guidelines.