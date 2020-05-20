Worship leaders hold virtual, distant support groups during pandemic

NORTH TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Worship leaders at a Tazewell County church made every effort they can to keep support groups alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrate Recovery is a faith based program which operates through Destiny Outreach Ministries.

They typically hold support groups once a week and after Sunday services for people struggling with any type of pain or addiction.

They are still sticking to a similar schedule, but holding group sessions virtually on Zoom or even in the church parking lot from their cars to listen to Pastor Steve Branch.

“It hurts me because I know a lot of those men and women need relationships and fellowship,” Branch stressed. “So we’re trying to get back on the swing of that.”

Pastor Branch told 59 News once they return to in-person services on May 31, they will also work to hold these support groups back in their building while abiding by social distancing guidelines.