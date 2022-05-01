BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Excitement is the word that surrounded Causeacon 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The numbers over the last three days speak for themselves.

“This is my first convention back since the world ended and I got to tell you it had to be this convention. I had to start with Causeacon because Causeacon is such an amazing and fantastic convention,’ Caricature – Pop Culture Artist , J.R. Earls, said.

Desiree Christian is the event organizer. She said that having the two years off was weird but that she is so thrilled to be back. She said she was really excited about the amount of people who attended.

“It is absolutely wonderful that we are back. Yes we had to close for Covid reasons but we are back,” Christian said. “We’ve been trying to crunch the numbers we don’t have them totaled yet but there is definitely an increase in attendance from the last time we were open.”

For many, attending Causeacon is an annual tradition where they spend time going to different vendor tables and checking out peoples cosplay. It is also an opportunity to try something new.

“This is my very first vendor table. Normally we are like the people running around buying stuff or we’ve been judges here this year I decided I want to try the art thing and it’s been pretty awesome,” Artist Jennifer Peake said.

One of the best things about Causeacon is that it raises money for AWAY a resource center for men, women and children who suffer from domestic and sexual violence.

I think it is good we raise awareness for that because people lose sight of how uncool it is. In my opinion I think is the best way to do I because it gets this specific community involved,” Earls said.

Peake said it was cool to see the different cosplay people came up with this year. Especially after not seeing anyone’s for the last two years. People had a chance to watch different shows and get inspiration.

“You don’t know what people have been watching. So to see what people are wearing and how hard they’ve worked on their cosplays is just awesome. It’s an amazing,” Peake said.

The three day event was a chance for creative minds to come together and meet lifelong friends.

“You have people in your life now who will accept you instantly. There is no judgement it doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter what you are wearing you are all part of the same community,” Earls said.