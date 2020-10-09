Write-in candidate for governor tours mountain state

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A write-in candidate for governor toured the state to talk to potential voters.

S. Marshall Wilson is an independent write-in candidate for West Virginia governor. Wilson went to El Bandito in Oak Hill on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 to talk to and meet with people in the area. Wilson said this allows people to meet another face running for governor.

“I’m not asking you to put me in charge of your life. I’m applying to you as a job for a manager of the executive branch of your government. Since I’m applying to you, I have to let you interview me. I’m doing a job interview. So I have to travel across the state to do job interviews with my potential employers,” Wilson said.

Wilson said people will get the chance to meet him as he tours places across the state during this last month before the general election. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 and Early Voting begins Oct. 21, 2020.