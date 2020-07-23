WTT players enjoying activities available at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort is known for its golf courses, but it also has other attractions for guests to explore. When they are not on the court battling it out for the Kings trophy, the World TeamTennis players are forgetting about the competition.

New York Empire Team Member, Neal Skupski, said they are enjoying getting to play on the historic Old White TPC, but look forward to bonding with their team at other activities.

“Hopefully we can do something fun next week, do the Escape Room or the Bunker Tour, but yeah we are looking forward to it,” Skupski said. “We have a team dinner tonight and enjoy the win with a rest day tomorrow.”

Skupski said he enjoys not having to travel from city to city and getting to bond with his team more.