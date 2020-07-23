WTT players staying hydrated during heat and elevation of the Mountain State

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Temperatures have been in the upper 80s the last two weeks. While many players may be used to playing in the heat, getting used to the mountains is a different experience. With matches lasting up to 2.5 hours, staying hydrated is key for players to avoid heat-related injuries, like cramping.

World TeamTennis Trainer Joanna Goldin, said many of the players are used to playing in the heat, but the elevation and humidity is something they have to get used to.

“We tell them to, obviously, you do all the prep that you would normally do with hydration,” Goldin said. “When your sitting on the bench use the umbrellas, we have ice towels, we have bags of ice. So stay cool throughout all of that.”

Goldin said staying hydrated before and after matches can help you while you are playing, both mentally and physically.

“If you do not hydrate appropriately as time goes on, then you can get into some dire situations,” Goldin said. “The other problem is once you become thirsty, you’re already in a dehydrated state. So you have to get ahead of it, way ahead of it before. Time is really the most important thing.”

She said the post-game recovery is just as important as pre-game prep.

“If you’ve had a long match you should be getting food to recover because the recovery you do today is going to help what happens tomorrow,” Goldin said. “So you eat within 45 minutes about a 2-1 carbohydrates protein mix and then you also get as cool as you possibly can and start re-hydrating.”