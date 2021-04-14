WV 311 Bridge and I-64 Westbound Ramp in Greenbrier County to close for repairs in May

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways is announcing the closure of the WV 311 Bridge and the I-64 Westbound entrance ramp in Greenbrier County starting on Monday, May 3, 2021.

According to District Nine Construction Engineer Greg Hylton, the closure will last approximately 30 days. Construction will begin at 7:00 a.m. for concrete deck replacement on the WV 311 bridge. Detours will be in place for those wishing to access I-64 Westbound.

Drivers are asked to use caution and observe all traffic signs and devices while travelling through the work zone.

The WVDOH says they are targeting June 4, 2021 as a completion date for the projects. However, the date could be pushed back due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances that could change the project schedule