WV AG Morrisey reminds people to fill out census

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to remind people how important it is to complete the 2020 census. If you have not already completed the census, you may hear from a census taker in the near future. None of these methods will seek payment, threaten arrest or request personal, identifiable information, such as one’s Social Security number.

Failure to complete the census could impact the amount of federal funding allocated to West Virginia. Attorney General Morrisey also wants to remind people it is completely free to complete your census. If you feel you were a victim of a census scam you are encourage to contact the Attorney General’s office.

“It’s crucial that all West Virginians stand up and be counted. The process is free, quick and easy to understand, however, I urge anyone who feels pressured or believes they may be the target of a scam to call our office. We can help make sure that you’re dealing with the right people.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Here are some tips you can use to avoid a census scam.

Census takers will always carry a photo ID badge issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Any official correspondence by mail will be from Jefferson, Indiana.

The census bureau will never asked for your personal information such as your mother’s maiden name, credit or banking card information.

And be caution of any unsolicited web link or suspicious attachments.

