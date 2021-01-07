WV American Water launches online emergency reporting

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water announced customers now have the ability to report a water leak, outage, or other water related emergencies online.

Customers can issue a report on the WV American Water website or through the company’s online portal, MyWater. West Virginia American Water is encouraging all customers to create an online account through the portal. The online account allows customers to track water usage, see real-time alert notifications for their service area, pay bills online and more.

“We’re committed to providing exceptional customer service and offering a variety of communication channels to meet our customers’ preferences,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “When our customers experience a water service outage or other emergency, we know they need to reach us quickly and may not want or be in a position to pick up the phone. By providing an online platform to report emergencies, customers can now notify us of a water service outage or emergency within minutes using their preferred method.”

Even without an online account, anyone can report an emergency that is not at a specific residence, such as a fire hydrant leak or a water main break, through the “Report Emergency” button at the top of the company’s website or at emergency.amwater.com.

Since its creation in December, nearly 100 emergencies were reported and addressed by West Virginia American Water through the online reporting feature.