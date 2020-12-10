WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joins multi-state Facebook lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit against Facebook Inc. as part of a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general. The suit alleged the company has and continues to illegally shutter competition to protect its personal social network monopoly.

The lawsuit claims Facebook illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users from the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services, all in an effort to boost profits through increased advertising revenue.

“America thrives best with robust competition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must not condone actions that block meaningful access to competition and exploit a user’s private information. Such behavior reduces consumer choice, stifles innovation and degrades privacy protections for millions.”

Within the lawsuit are multiple violations of federal antitrust laws. The bipartisan coalition alleges Facebook targets competition with a ‘buy or bury’ approach. If a company refuses to be bought by the social media giant, Facebook will then hinder their ability to operate through the platform.

The lawsuit’s purpose is to block Facebook from future acquisitions valued at $10 million or more without advance notice to the plaintiff states.

West Virginia joined the New York-led lawsuit with attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the territory of Guam.