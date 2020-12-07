WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- Snow days may be a thing of the past as more and more schools utilize virtual learning in their curriculum. Students in Greenbrier County used a remote learning day, instead of a snow day on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Brittany Masters is the parent of a student in Greenbrier County Schools. She said she is glad her daughter still has the opportunity to learn, even during a snow day.