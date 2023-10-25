CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Even with the regular season tipping off in less than two weeks, the rollercoaster of an offseason for the WVU Men’s Basketball program is not over quite yet.

Recently, decision makers with the NCAA denied the waiver of immediate eligibility for WVU Guard RaeQuan Battle. Battle is a fifth-year Senior transfer from Montana State, where he spent the last two seasons.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey voiced his displeasure with the NCAA’s most recent decision.

Read the Attorney General’s full statement below:

The recent decision to deny RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility to play basketball at West Virginia University this season raises serious legal issues that demand answers. Like many WVU fans and citizens of West Virginia, I was dismayed by this move and am hopeful it can still be fixed in time for the 2023-24 season.



We are engaged on this matter and will be weighing in more formally in the days ahead. We want to make sure the right things happen for RaeQuan and WVU, and that any action taken is consistent with the rule of law. As the Attorney General of West Virginia, I take our antitrust authority seriously and will take all appropriate steps to ensure our laws are followed. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

The statement from the Attorney General comes after North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein also threatened legal action against the NCAA for initially denying the transfer waiver for UNC wide receiver Tez Walker. In a letter he sent to the NCAA on September 26, 2023, Stein said the decision likely violated federal and state antitrust laws.

RaeQuan Battle started all 35 games for Montana State last season. He averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point-range. He was named to the All-Big-Sky Conference First Team and the All-Big Sky Tournament MVP after he dropped 25 points in the finals over Northern Arizona. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Washington.

Officials with West Virginia University have filed an appeal to the NCAA’s decision.

