CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — While speaking on the State of Emergency due to severe flooding in Southern West Virginia, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns of price gouging.

Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency for McDowell County on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

“I’m very concerned by the pictures, video and reports coming from McDowell County. I join countless others in praying for those impacted. West Virginians pull together in times of need. We look forward to working with consumers and businesses to help those most impacted by the flooding,” stated Attorney General Morrisey.

It has been declared in the state of West Virginia that price gouging laws specifically prohibit a person, business, or contractor from inflating price of a consumer item by more than 10 percent, prior to 10 days of the declaration, while in a State of Emergency.

These price gouging laws will continue to remain in effect until the law is lifted or when 30 days pass.

The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes they have been charged high prices during the State of Emergency to file a complaint with his office.