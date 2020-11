CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) won reelection. The call was made with more than three-fourths of precincts reporting.

Morrisey defeated political newcomer and Beckley native, Sam Brown Petsonk (D-WV), on his way to a third term in office.

The Attorney General spent his election night at The Greenbrier Resort attending Governor Jim Justice’s reelection celebration