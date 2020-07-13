WV Attorney General urges caution on tax filing as deadline approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Just two days remain until taxes must be filed in West Virginia. The due date is July 15, 2020. Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) moved the date from April to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the last day to file approaches, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging residents of the Mountain State not to rush through their returns.
“Many people wait until the last minute to file their taxes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Even with the deadline coming so soon, we strongly recommend taking your time rather than rushing and making a mistake, especially when dealing with such sensitive information.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is available to help. They can be reached by calling 800-368-8808 or 304-267-0239 in Martinsburg, WV. Here are some tips to follow to avoid any last-minute mistakes:
- File electronically. It’s time efficient, safer and ensures a faster tax refund.
- Double check information.
- If mailing a tax return, double check the federal and state mailing addresses at IRS.gov and tax.wv.gov.
- Make sure to validate the legitimacy of any tax preparer or tax filing service.
- Shred any discarded documents that contain personal information. Doing so makes it harder for thieves to steal information.
- Be aware of scammers who claim to be IRS representatives as they request personal information. Scammers often make these requests with the threat of arrest or lawsuit, but consumers should not comply.