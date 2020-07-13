WV Attorney General urges caution on tax filing as deadline approaches

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses. But now that new deadline is rapidly approaching. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Just two days remain until taxes must be filed in West Virginia. The due date is July 15, 2020. Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) moved the date from April to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the last day to file approaches, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging residents of the Mountain State not to rush through their returns.

“Many people wait until the last minute to file their taxes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Even with the deadline coming so soon, we strongly recommend taking your time rather than rushing and making a mistake, especially when dealing with such sensitive information.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is available to help. They can be reached by calling 800-368-8808 or 304-267-0239 in Martinsburg, WV. Here are some tips to follow to avoid any last-minute mistakes: