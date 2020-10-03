WV Can’t Wait Movement candidates gear up for Election Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Nov. 3, 2020 marks Election Day. West Virginia US Senate Candidate Paula Jean Swearengin told 59News she’s a born and raised West Virginian woman who wants to see better for the state she calls home.

“West Virginia is 49th and 50th for opportunity and for too long we have felt like we haven’t had representation,” Swearengin said.

That statement is why the West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement exists. Candidates from across the state make up this movement with a shared goal: Build a people’s government. Third District Congressional Candidate Hilary Turner said one thing they’re fighting against is taking corporate money for campaign use.

“All of us candidates have pledged not to take corporate money and I feel that’s really important to address the issue of political corruption in Congress,” Turner said.

Turner said she and other candidates gathered on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Beckley to get in that last push towards the finish line.

“A chance for the candidates that are a part of the West Virginia Can’t Wait Slate to talk to volunteers in West Virginia, and we’re going to do some volunteer work while we’re here. We’re going to be filling out post cards for candidates, making phone calls, and getting signed up to help for the next month,” Lauer said.

WV House of Delegates District 32 Candidate Selina Vickers said this movement will go beyond the upcoming election in November.

“This movement is going to move forward and we just want to see what kind of things are out there,” Vickers said.

Making this a push for the people.