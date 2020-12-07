WV Capitol Building dome to be lit blue in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, flags to be lowered

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building will be lit blue to honor fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson. Governor Justice issued a proclamation during his daily COVID-19 briefing ordering all United States and WV flags to be flown at half-staff.

From dusk till dawn, all flags at the Capitol Complex and all State-owned buildings will be lowered to celebrate the life of Officer Johnson.

“Cathy and I would, once again, like to share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Officer Johnson’s loved ones, the Charleston Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss,” Gov. Justice said. “Officer Johnson will be remembered forever as a true West Virginia hero because of her remarkable bravery and her passion for serving the community that she loved.

Gov. Justice announced the front of the Governor’s Mansion will also be lit blue until 9 p.m. as a tribute to Johnson.